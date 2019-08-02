Sands Capital Management Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Aspiriant Has Lifted Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $813,024

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 14.83M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 295,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 5.78M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263.07M, down from 6.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 5.16M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.19 million for 61.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

