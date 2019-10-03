Sands Capital Management Has Upped Intuit (INTU) Position by $9.33 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord (BP) Holder Canal Insurance Company Upped Position

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 35,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587.37 million, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $260.36. About 44,394 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord (BP) by 395.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 197,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 247,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 1.02M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DUDLEY’S RE-ELECTION TO BOARD BY 99.66%; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – SOCAR AND BP SIGN NEW PRODUCTION SHARING AGREEMENT FOR AZERBAIJAN EXPLORATION; 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS GEARING TO DROP IN REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH AT THE SITE DURING THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: On 8th Anniversary of BP Oil Spill, Senator Markey Joins Legislation to Protect American Coasts and Workers from; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SEES SOME SIGNS OF COST INFLATION, ESPECIALLY IN SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE DRILLING RIG MARKET; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 12/03/2018 – BP SELECTS MCDERMOTT & BHGE FOR SUBSEA CONTRACTS FOR WEST; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 24/04/2018 – BP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR GUEVARA SPEAKS IN LONDON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 46,561 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 448,272 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs holds 520 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital invested 0.89% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Corp Delaware has invested 0.11% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Glynn Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.08% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). James Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 595 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 174,071 shares. 35,054 were reported by Jasper Ridge Partners Limited Partnership. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management has 0.51% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Prudential Public Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 3,960 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 458,866 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $33.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 39,991 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $810.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 25,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,085 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).