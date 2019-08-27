Sands Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Visa (V) Position by $96.20 Million; Ancient Art LP Has Lowered Zillow Group (Z) Stake by $2.97 Million

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 2.78 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group CFO Kathleen Philips To Retire; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 616,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 15.90M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 billion, down from 16.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $177.59. About 7.25M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zillow: Turning The Tide – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Piled On This Stock Right Before Its 30% Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/08/2019: VIRT,QTWO,Z,ZG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, Z, XON – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Flips Over New Zillow Offers Business – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

More recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc by 2.32M shares to 10.05M shares, valued at $568.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 324,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.05 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.