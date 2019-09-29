Sands Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Align Technology (ALGN) Holding; Shorts at Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES (EARS) Lowered By 9.5%

Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:EARS) had a decrease of 9.5% in short interest. EARS’s SI was 205,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.5% from 227,400 shares previously. With 272,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:EARS)’s short sellers to cover EARS’s short positions. The SI to Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES’s float is 0.85%. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 35,091 shares traded. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) has declined 43.59% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EARS News: 22/03/2018 AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG – PREPARING FOR HEALTH AUTHORITY DISCUSSIONS OF REGULATORY PATHWAY FOR AM-111 PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Auris Medical Announces Publication Related to AM-111 in Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journal; 07/05/2018 – Auris Medical Receives Positive Scientific Advice from EMA on Development Plan and Regulatory Pathway for AM-111; 07/05/2018 – Auris Medical Holding to Provide Update on Plans for AM-111 Development Program on May 15; 07/05/2018 – AURIS MEDICAL – INTENDS TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON PLANS FOR ADVANCING AM-111 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AS PART OF A GENERAL STRATEGY UPDATE ON MAY 15

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 79,863 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 3.11M shares with $851.82 million value, down from 3.19M last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $14.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.84. About 702,591 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. 4,995 shares were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M, worth $998,169. Shares for $206,921 were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 45,702 shares to 70,405 valued at $35.51 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 107,227 shares and now owns 808,544 shares. Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) was raised too.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 38.56 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. The company has market cap of $9.18 million. The Company’s product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123.