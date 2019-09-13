Sands Capital Management Has Raised Its Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $408.40 Million; Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Beech Hill Advisors Cut by $333,600 Its Position

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1200.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 3.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 3.92M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $444.34 million, up from 301,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 1.91 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.91. About 3.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,125 are held by Ent Services Corporation. Morgan Stanley accumulated 13.29M shares or 0.4% of the stock. Signature Estate Investment Advisors Limited Liability has 1,052 shares. Lumbard & Kellner Ltd Company reported 51,980 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 0% or 93 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 57,187 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 90,895 shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability reported 0.51% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Horizon Invests Ltd Company stated it has 7,969 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Vanguard Grp has invested 0.16% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 761 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors accumulated 0.18% or 287,649 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “New Zoetis Drug Could Could Provide a Boost to Pet Care ETF – ETF Trends” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis (ZTS) Reports Positive Efficacy Data for Investigational Triple Combination Parasiticide – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $33.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 149,483 shares to 5.73M shares, valued at $490.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 158,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild And Company Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated owns 374,849 shares. Btc Mgmt Incorporated owns 41,678 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Llc reported 4,807 shares. Northstar Incorporated holds 1.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,319 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt owns 27,891 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank reported 198,876 shares. Signature Estate And Lc invested in 1.96% or 184,292 shares. The Texas-based King Luther Capital Mgmt has invested 1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,783 shares. 9,345 were reported by Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc. Hs Management Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 8.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.72M shares. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 1.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 35,078 were reported by Kidder Stephen W. Asset Management Grp Inc has 24,125 shares. John G Ullman And Associate Inc holds 3,636 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $190.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,366 shares to 74,939 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s smash summer films make 2020 tough – Cowen – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Companies Paying the Price for Raising Prices in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 31.92 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.