Sands Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) by $19.89 Million; As Dermira (DERM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Opaleye Management Lifted Position

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 342,166 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Ops Officer; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA SAYS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER POSITION WAS ELIMINATED, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Dermira; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiogr; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVES LABEL CHANGE FOR UCB’S CIMZIA®

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 226,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 5.88 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.45 million, down from 6.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $78.22. About 1.19 million shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 28/03/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – FDA PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR PEGVALIASE IS MAY 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B; 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Brineura Reduced Rate of Clinical Decline of Children With CLN2 Disease; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dermira Prices $130.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: AGN, GMDA, DERM, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dermira Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/30/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dermira Shares Are Shooting Higher After Last Year’s Disappointment – Benzinga” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

