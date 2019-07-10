Sands Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Align Technology (ALGN) by $26.41 Million; As Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Declined, Stoneridge Investment Partners Boosted Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 8,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,910 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 23,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 1.32M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 93,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $907.61 million, down from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.78B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $9.29 during the last trading session, reaching $284.7. About 368,808 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Limited has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Bb&T Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Nine Masts Cap stated it has 350 shares. Regions Corp holds 313 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 662,677 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 20,975 shares. Atria Invs Limited, a North Carolina-based fund reported 16,592 shares. Baillie Gifford & has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 8,677 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 4,488 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling accumulated 109 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc by 2.32M shares to 10.05M shares, valued at $568.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 522,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 13.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $90.40 million for 62.99 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates owns 0.29% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 430,172 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc has 61,473 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. 38,978 were accumulated by Welch & Forbes Limited Com. Ancora Lc holds 2,995 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schroder reported 1.72 million shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management holds 2.09% or 19,997 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Co reported 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Destination Wealth stated it has 117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated has 1,886 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 130,002 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc holds 140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 587,187 are held by Mackenzie Fincl. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Company stated it has 31,193 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. King Wealth owns 4,114 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 5,327 shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 7,619 shares to 2,319 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,971 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM).