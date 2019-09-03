Sands Capital Management Has Lifted Its Moodys (MCO) Holding by $434,400; International Business Machine (IBM) Valuation Rose While Wellington Shields & Company Has Lifted by $310,200 Its Holding

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $134.36. About 918,247 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company's stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 32,743 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.35. About 211,664 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500.

