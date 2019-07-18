Sands Capital Management Has Lifted By $424,008 Its Equinix (EQIX) Position; Falcon Point Capital Cut By $770,148 Its Perficient (PRFT) Position

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 3.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc acquired 936 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 24.17%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 24,703 shares with $11.19 million value, up from 23,767 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $43.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $511.65. About 220,050 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Perficient Inc. (PRFT) stake by 18.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 28,524 shares as Perficient Inc. (PRFT)’s stock rose 16.74%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 124,354 shares with $3.41M value, down from 152,878 last quarter. Perficient Inc. now has $1.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 142,034 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 26.65% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.)

Among 3 analysts covering Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Perficient had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Maxim Group. Nomura initiated the shares of PRFT in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barrington. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $24,848 activity. Shares for $24,848 were bought by Wimberly Gary on Tuesday, March 12.

Analysts await Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PRFT’s profit will be $12.52M for 23.29 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Perficient, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bancshares Of America De owns 802,041 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd reported 3,432 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc reported 1,718 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 190,579 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc stated it has 28,469 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.41% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 10,536 shares. 1,849 are held by Highland Management Llc. Decatur Capital Mgmt accumulated 12,501 shares. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 27,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 5,899 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ci invested in 53,232 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $482 target in Friday, March 1 report. Deutsche Bank initiated the shares of EQIX in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.

