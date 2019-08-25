Sands Capital Management Has Increased By $127.96 Million Its Abiomed (ABMD) Holding; DESPEGAR.COM Ordinary Shares (DESP) SI Increased By 13.83%

DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DESP) had an increase of 13.83% in short interest. DESP’s SI was 1.52 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.83% from 1.34 million shares previously. With 443,600 avg volume, 3 days are for DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:DESP)’s short sellers to cover DESP’s short positions. The SI to DESPEGAR.COM Corp Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.67%. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 312,233 shares traded. Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has declined 39.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DESP News: 10/05/2018 – Despegar.com 1Q Rev $148.6M; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM CORP DESP.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 10/05/2018 – Despegar.com 1Q Transactions Up 18% Yr-over-Yr; 08/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM 4Q EPS 18C, EST. 14C; 08/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM 4Q REV. $144.0M, EST. $136.0M; 10/05/2018 – Despegar.com 1Q Gross Bookings Up 21% Yr-over-Yr; 10/05/2018 – Despegar.com 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $27.3M; 08/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM CORP – ESTIMATES THAT CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TIMING DUE TO ACCOUNTING STANDARDS UPDATE WILL IMPACT 2018 REVENUE BY ABOUT 2%; 08/03/2018 – Despegar.com 4Q Rev $144M

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Abiomed Inc (ABMD) stake by 52.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc acquired 448,988 shares as Abiomed Inc (ABMD)’s stock rose 0.54%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 1.30M shares with $371.65M value, up from 852,360 last quarter. Abiomed Inc now has $8.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $189.59. About 429,627 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company has market cap of $771.29 million. The firm offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable clients to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products. It currently has negative earnings. It provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage and distribute their products.

