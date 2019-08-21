Sands Capital Management Has Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $359.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Sentinel Trust Company Lba Has Decreased Its Holding in Citigroup (C) as Market Value Rose

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 97.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 4.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 137,461 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22M, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $96.24. About 2.34M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 5.45M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 06/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.01 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.37 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.