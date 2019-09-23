Sands Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) by $12.71 Million as Share Value Declined; Greenwich Investment Management Lifted Its Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Stake

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 20,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 226,308 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 206,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 172,558 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 149,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 5.73M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490.94M, down from 5.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.95. About 1.73M shares traded or 51.60% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – FDA PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR PEGVALIASE IS MAY 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BIOMARIN HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALING ABOUT $1.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $33.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 835,078 shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $556.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 281,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 271.43% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. BMRN’s profit will be $21.54 million for 156.15 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold BMRN shares while 128 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 172.04 million shares or 22.86% less from 223.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments owns 122,778 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 6,834 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.07% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.04% or 22,360 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il has 17,619 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Baker Bros Advsr Limited Partnership holds 4.42% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) or 7.59 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 4,430 shares. 139,124 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk. Meeder Asset Management reported 235 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc owns 40,955 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New England Rech And Incorporated has 0.18% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 3,150 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2.08 million shares stake. Pitcairn Co holds 0.03% or 4,071 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp reported 100,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 1,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

