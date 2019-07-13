Sands Capital Management Decreased Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Stake by $1.95 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Celgene Com (CELG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Fcg Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 72,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.39M, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 191,044 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 32.42% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20M, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE NAMES JUNO THERAPEUTICS FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 522,327 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $431.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 240,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Fcg Advisors Llc, which manages about $302.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Extend Mkt Etf (VXF) by 8,102 shares to 260,438 shares, valued at $30.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Grwt Etf (IVW) by 2,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds 500 Val Idx Fd (VOOV).

