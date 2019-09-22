Sands Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Splunk (SPLK) as Stock Value Rose; As Carnival (CCL) Market Value Declined, Hutchinson Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $2.02 Million

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 43,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 288,958 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, up from 245,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 3.44M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 2.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 89,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.25 million, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 1.28M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com owns 38,214 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. 9,683 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Liability Co reported 0.19% stake. Pnc Gp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 5,127 shares stake. 95,390 are held by Pennsylvania Trust Co. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated reported 1.9% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Greenleaf Tru holds 13,686 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Com reported 97,527 shares. Capital holds 0.44% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 39.95M shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 2.35 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. First Manhattan Communications holds 0% or 100 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.05% or 90,100 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 159,167 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,873 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 3.09 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 203,982 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Peconic Partners Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. 120 were reported by Plante Moran Advsr Llc. Andra Ap reported 17,000 shares. Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 1.40M are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 150 shares. Westpac holds 100,647 shares. Patten Grp has 3,352 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 409,636 shares. 2,816 were reported by Advisory Inc. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.01% or 37,800 shares.

