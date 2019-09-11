Sands Capital Management Decreased Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake as Share Price Rose; As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Share Price Rose, First National Trust Co Has Lifted Position

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 5,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 144,917 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 150,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.89. About 40,450 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 4,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 45,738 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 41,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $97.22. About 11,152 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 23/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MORPHOSYS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NASDAQ IPO THROUGH AN ADS OFFERING AND EXERCISE OF THE UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL ADSS, LEADING TO TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF USD 239…; 02/05/2018 – Realm Therapeutics Files Registration Statement with the U.S. SEC to Facilitate Nasdaq Listing of ADSs Representing Ordinary Sh; 27/03/2018 – Sysdig Adds Container Troubleshooting Workshop Dates; 28/03/2018 – LYXOR NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS LTD SAYS INTEND TO APPLY TO LIST ADSS ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL ‘; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Local Fans Welcome New Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza in Southern California; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 21/05/2018 – Nasdaq Dubai Plans to Start Equity Futures on Saudi Companies

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 324,550 shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $82.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 240,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $534.81 million for 24.43 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9,331 shares to 13,239 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,581 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

