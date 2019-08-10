Sands Capital Management Cut Workday (WDAY) Position; Sun Life Financial Lifted Interpublic Group Of Co (IPG) Position By $982,359

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 2.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 183,764 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 6.06 million shares with $1.17 billion value, down from 6.25 million last quarter. Workday Inc now has $43.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $191.52. About 977,037 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Interpublic Group Of Co Inc (IPG) stake by 4434.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc acquired 46,779 shares as Interpublic Group Of Co Inc (IPG)’s stock declined 0.69%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 47,834 shares with $1.01 million value, up from 1,055 last quarter. Interpublic Group Of Co Inc now has $8.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 2.48 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 29/03/2018 – IPG SAYS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names FCB Creative Agency of Record; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 29/03/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,732 shares to 5,564 valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) stake by 10,826 shares and now owns 17,324 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN also bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares. THOMAS DAVID M also bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) stake by 7,411 shares to 102,903 valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 6,420 shares and now owns 88,606 shares. Aptiv Plc was raised too.