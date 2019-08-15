Sands Capital Management Cut Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Boosted Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Position By $6.13 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Helen Of Troy Ltd. (HELE) stake by 20.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc acquired 53,345 shares as Helen Of Troy Ltd. (HELE)’s stock rose 5.15%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 310,823 shares with $36.04M value, up from 257,478 last quarter. Helen Of Troy Ltd. now has $3.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $147.05. About 88,803 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 10.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 915,355 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 7.53 million shares with $1.19 billion value, down from 8.45M last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $124.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $142.77. About 4.98 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Vanguard Small (VB) stake by 6,050 shares to 73,600 valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (NYSE:FIX) stake by 94,630 shares and now owns 951,688 shares. Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 28.08% above currents $142.77 stock price. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 27. Bernstein maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $183 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, March 5. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 396.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.