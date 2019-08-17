Sands Capital Management Cut Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake by $38.18 Million as Stock Declined; Alliancebernstein LP Holding in Hershey Co (HSY) Cut by $92.49 Million

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 73.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 811,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The hedge fund held 287,656 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.03M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $155.44. About 873,195 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 24/04/2018 – CNBC’S LAUREN HIRSCH: NOT JUST A CHOCOLATE COMPANY: HERSHEY PLOTS ITS FUTURE IN SNACKING; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY-QTRLY BUSINESS IN CHINA CONTINUED TO SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE, RESULTING IN CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1 PCT VS YEAR AGO PERIOD; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 04/04/2018 – Hershey to Webcast First-Quarter Conference Call; 24/04/2018 – Not just a chocolate company: Hershey plots its future in snacking; 30/05/2018 – BlackLine And Hershey To Present In Roundtable At Sapphire Now®; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 25/04/2018 – Hershey is grappling with the same concern its founder was in 1929: Is chocolate enough?

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 93,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816.20M, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $296.85. About 647,759 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 15,274 shares to 443,439 shares, valued at $30.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 85,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $267.35 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $1.53M worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 3.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $337.42M for 24.14 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 55,088 shares. The California-based Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 132,139 shares. Strs Ohio reported 18,068 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept holds 6,870 shares. Washington Trust Comml Bank owns 1,566 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 4,999 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking holds 142,754 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited has 520 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department stated it has 2,000 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.07% or 117,093 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 550 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 6,079 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 1,790 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,229 shares to 30,859 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 2.32 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 49,527 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Leavell Inv Mngmt accumulated 1,000 shares. Product Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 28,004 shares. Catalyst Lc holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 29,399 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 21 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 0.06% or 660 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 6,811 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Weiss Multi holds 2,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W & Ca has 0.32% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Sei has 0.03% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 24,231 shares. Ent has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.