Sands Capital Management Cut Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $30.57 Million as Share Price Declined; Tremblant Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $19.37 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 80,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 325,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.09M, down from 405,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 1.04M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 98,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 3.72 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16B, down from 3.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 1.22 million shares traded or 7.58% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.37M shares to 6.96 million shares, valued at $79.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $26.01M for 186.64 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.