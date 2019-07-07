Sands Capital Management Cut By $35.28 Million Its Workday (WDAY) Stake; Rock Point Advisors Has Cut By $1.12 Million Its Owens Corning (OC) Holding

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 2.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 183,764 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock rose 9.18%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 6.06M shares with $1.17B value, down from 6.25 million last quarter. Workday Inc now has $48.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.01. About 957,320 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased Owens Corning Inc (OC) stake by 21.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 23,859 shares as Owens Corning Inc (OC)’s stock declined 9.32%. The Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 87,966 shares with $4.15 million value, down from 111,825 last quarter. Owens Corning Inc now has $6.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 862,382 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.93M for 12.41 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens-Corning had 15 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Benjamin F Edwards And has 469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 386,038 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 94,498 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.01% or 59,142 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated invested in 542,125 shares. 215,305 are owned by Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd. 87,966 were accumulated by Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 33,554 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 2,900 shares. Corbyn Inv Management Md reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 6,555 shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In reported 5,847 shares.

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 2,400 shares to 32,743 valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) stake by 376,989 shares and now owns 770,244 shares. Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) was raised too.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 11 insider sales for $10.85 million activity. Shares for $254,729 were sold by Shaughnessy James P. Shares for $5.40M were sold by Bozzini James on Wednesday, January 9. BHUSRI ANEEL sold $1.05M worth of stock or 6,370 shares. Another trade for 3,461 shares valued at $570,465 was made by Dermetzis Petros on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $197,523 was bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M. Another trade for 911 shares valued at $150,233 was sold by DUFFIELD DAVID A. $996,435 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Sisco Robynne.

Among 21 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Workday had 27 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Sunday, February 24. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Buy” rating by Monness on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Needham. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Serv Inc stated it has 148 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Essex Inv Mgmt Co Llc reported 9,831 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Co reported 159,855 shares. Baillie Gifford & owns 5.13 million shares. 58,238 are owned by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. Gideon Advsrs stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Kistler accumulated 212 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 140,237 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 5,314 shares. 297,452 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking. Cambridge Inv Inc holds 0.02% or 11,187 shares. 1,376 are owned by Two Sigma Securities Limited Company. Synovus Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

