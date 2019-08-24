Sands Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Abiomed (ABMD); Tremblant Capital Group Boosted Its Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Market Valuation Rose

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 28,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.62M, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 52.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 448,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371.65 million, up from 852,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $189.59. About 429,627 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Commercial Bank Of The West holds 44,822 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr Inc holds 54,126 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,200 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) accumulated 1,260 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 300,674 shares. Natl Bank accumulated 0.1% or 18,635 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Howe And Rusling holds 14,294 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.22% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 182,901 shares. Aull And Monroe Mngmt reported 0.41% stake. Jennison Assoc Lc owns 5.29M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 41,576 were reported by American Svcs. Family Capital Tru Co holds 113,295 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap owns 29,784 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Mondelez International (MDLZ) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SOUR PATCH KIDS, Trident VIBES and Activision Put Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Fans in the Driver Seat in a Whole New Way – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited (BG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 220,796 shares to 20,404 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 576,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 358,645 shares to 3.51 million shares, valued at $936.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.86 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,461 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Reilly Advsrs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.06% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 7,976 shares. Ameriprise holds 220,186 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.18% or 14,901 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 17,468 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability holds 3,592 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 8,515 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group owns 533,397 shares. Moody Bankshares Division holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Century Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 438,631 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Mirae Asset Investments Com Ltd reported 4,946 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: WYNN, TSN – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ABIOMED is Now Oversold (ABMD) – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Abiomed, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.