Sands Capital Management Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $550,563 as Market Valuation Rose; Cenovus Energy (CVE) Valuation Declined While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lifted by $1.33 Million Its Position

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 2,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 30,859 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 28,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 166,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 2.77M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO MOVE OIL; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS FIRST QUARTER WAS `CHALLENGING’; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED NEW CREWS; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 140,185 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $107.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New First Service Corp. by 26,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,350 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM).

Another recent and important Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd by 13,529 shares to 816,991 shares, valued at $24.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.