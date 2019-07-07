Sands Capital Management Boosted Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding; Vicor (VICR) SI Increased By 7.42%

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) had an increase of 7.42% in short interest. VICR’s SI was 2.05M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.42% from 1.91M shares previously. With 196,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s short sellers to cover VICR’s short positions. The SI to Vicor Corporation’s float is 11.32%. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 110,673 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c

Sands Capital Management Llc increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 95.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc acquired 376,989 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 8.71%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 770,244 shares with $69.39M value, up from 393,255 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $15.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $95.88. About 842,799 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keywise Capital Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 10,735 shares to 483,051 valued at $79.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 915,355 shares and now owns 7.53 million shares. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was reduced too.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor divisions. It has a 40.87 P/E ratio. The firm offers modular direct current -DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vicor Corp (VICR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Vicor’s (NASDAQ:VICR) Whopping 378% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vicor Corp (VICR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vicor Corporation Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 20 investors sold Vicor Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Van Eck Associates Corporation has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 25,406 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 52,718 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 26,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 11,150 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 16,479 shares. Comerica National Bank stated it has 16,031 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Impact Advisors Lc owns 49,297 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Ls Invest holds 0.01% or 4,583 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Blackrock owns 2.39M shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 10,000 shares.