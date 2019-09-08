Sands Capital Management Boosted Its Moodys (MCO) Holding by $434,400 as Share Price Rose; Wells Fargo & Company Has Upped Its Oil Sts Intl (OIS) Holding by $502,640; Stock Value Declined

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (OIS) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 31,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Oil Sts Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 458,062 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6M; 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oil States International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OIS); 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS; 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 32,743 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.54. About 502,623 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Has Downgraded Kearny Sd, Nj’s Go Rating To A2 From A1; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Goldman Sachs (senior at A3) And Affiliates; Changes Outlook To Negative On Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook On Holdco; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cablevision, Reflects Solid Credit Metrics, Strong Liquidity Profile; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To The Nine Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Man Glg Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FREEDOM MORTGAGE’S RATINGS; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS INDIA’S 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 7.3% FROM 7.5%; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CNG, CHANGES OUTLOOKS TO POSITIVE ON CURO,; 27/03/2018 – TESLA’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ATALIAN’S CFR TO B2 FROM B1 FOLLOWING; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes Issued By Apex Credit Clo 2018 Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold OIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 104.76 million shares or 63.07% more from 64.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr Lp reported 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Franklin Resource Inc invested in 0% or 381,350 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 356,482 shares. Palisade Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj reported 648,684 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 636,369 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd has 0% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Comerica Bank has 202,606 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 769,603 shares. 133,069 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 32,065 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 40,824 shares. Highland Management LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) for 10,650 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd reported 2.07M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Llc reported 680,687 shares stake.

More notable recent Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Oil States International – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oil States Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results of Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil States Announces First Quarter 2019 Results of Operations – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil States International: The Revenue Slide Could Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results of Operations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 149,606 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $127.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 49,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,859 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 186,750 shares to 6.31M shares, valued at $708.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 295,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS Network – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Moody’s Names Shivani Kak as Head of Investor Relations, David Hogan as Interim Treasurer – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.