Sands Capital Management Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $92.84 Million as Share Price Rose; Franklin Resources Position in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Has Raised by $4.03 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 605,684 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21 million, up from 523,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 951,892 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 559,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.97M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.35 million, up from 5.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $204.86. About 12.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – USING TECH INCLUDING Al TO REMOVE FAKE ACCOUNTS RESPONSIBLE FOR MUCH MISINFORMATION-ZUCKERBERG; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices Zuckerberg agreed to the meeting to “clarify issues related to the use of personal data.”; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said on a call with reporters: I am going to be testifying before the U.S. congress. I’ll also be sending Mike Schroepfer (Facebook CTO) and Chris Cox (Facebook Chief Product Officer) to answer additional questions; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK ‘MADE MISTAKES’ ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SITUATION; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 25/04/2018 – The revelations, alongside changing privacy regulations in Europe, have cast doubt around Facebook’s business model of targeted advertising; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK ‘NEEDS TO DO A LOT BETTER’ ENFORCING ITS POLICIES ABOUT CONTENT; 21/03/2018 – Facebook on Wednesday it was enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to people’s personal data without proper authorization; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL NOT OFFER USERS ADS-FREE OPTION, SAYS USERS PREFER TARGETED TO NON-TARGETED ADS -EU PARLIAMENT; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Cambridge Analytica for Failing to Delete User Data

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Shares for $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of stock or 55,000 shares.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 445,938 shares to 8.46M shares, valued at $348.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67M shares, and cut its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Spurt in Addressable TV Ads Mar FB, GOOGL’s Duopoly? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Instagram rolls out anti-bullying tools – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Facebook Is Leading the Way Through Diversity – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : MLNT, MGI, VALE, AXTA, CALA, RIO, AMD, NOK, CLF, CHWY, BYND, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 2.1% or 1.23M shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Tn invested in 0.07% or 3,104 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt owns 75,384 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Hound Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 8.7% or 1.21M shares. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 123,036 shares. Stillwater Advsr Ltd Liability owns 1,675 shares. Contrarius Investment Management Limited accumulated 1.08M shares. Allstate has invested 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 4,044 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability owns 46,781 shares. Arbor Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rench Wealth Management has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Tru Com Na reported 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 620 shares. Leisure Cap holds 4,397 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 7,640 shares to 192,061 shares, valued at $31.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 8,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,804 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Encana to Monetize Arkoma Assets to Focus on Core Plays – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take Two’s Private Division to Publish Disintegration in 2020 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Nintendo Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trump FX gripes may escalate another war of words – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.