SandRidge Permian Trust (PER)’s Financial Results Comparing With PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

We are comparing SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.38 N/A 0.48 4.42 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 129 2.19 N/A 5.16 26.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SandRidge Permian Trust and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. SandRidge Permian Trust’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 0% 0% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 15% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.29 shows that SandRidge Permian Trust is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s 49.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 2.3% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 80.64% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Permian Trust -6.58% -12.7% -6.99% -2.29% -7.39% 12.7% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.44% -1.57% 66.16% 94.08% 244.5% 96.72%

For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust has weaker performance than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats SandRidge Permian Trust.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.