SandRidge Permian Trust (PER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

We are contrasting SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.17 N/A 0.46 4.12 Matador Resources Company 18 2.15 N/A 1.71 10.32

Demonstrates SandRidge Permian Trust and Matador Resources Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Matador Resources Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. SandRidge Permian Trust is currently more affordable than Matador Resources Company, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8% Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2%

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Permian Trust has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Matador Resources Company’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SandRidge Permian Trust and Matador Resources Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00

Matador Resources Company on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 97.63% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.8% of Matador Resources Company are owned by institutional investors. 26.16% are SandRidge Permian Trust’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Matador Resources Company has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06% Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52%

For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust has weaker performance than Matador Resources Company

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Matador Resources Company beats SandRidge Permian Trust.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.