SandRidge Permian Trust (PER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Both SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.51 N/A 0.46 4.12 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.66 N/A 0.13 6.85

Table 1 highlights SandRidge Permian Trust and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. SandRidge Permian Trust has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Permian Trust’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a 1.67 beta and it is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has a consensus price target of $1.75, with potential upside of 198.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 53.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust’s shares. Competitively, 2.6% are Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15%

For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust has 1.06% stronger performance while Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has -20.15% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors SandRidge Permian Trust beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.