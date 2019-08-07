SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) to pay $0.09 on Aug 23, 2019; Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Shorts Increased By 22.31%

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) is expected to pay $0.09 on Aug 23, 2019. (NYSE:PER) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. SandRidge Permian Trust’s current price of $1.84 translates into 4.84% yield. SandRidge Permian Trust’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $1.84 lastly. It is up 32.98% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PER News: 04/04/2018 – Icahn Nominating Sandridge Board Slate to Seek Strategic Options; 20/03/2018 – SandRidge Says It’s in Play After Rejecting Midstates’ Offer; 26/04/2018 – SandRidge Permian Trust Announces Quarterly Distribution; 29/05/2018 – SandRidge Presentation dated May 25, 2018; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge Rejects Midstates’ Unsolicited Takeover Offer; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Nominates Directors to Replace Entire SandRidge Board; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge rebuffs Midstates’ offer, launches strategic review; 11/05/2018 – Icahn Files SandRidge Nominees, SunEdison’s Legacy: Energy Wrap; 26/04/2018 – SandRidge Permian Trust Declares Dividend of 12.5c; 09/03/2018 SandRidge Permian Trust Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) had an increase of 22.31% in short interest. PCTY’s SI was 1.20 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.31% from 983,000 shares previously. With 383,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s short sellers to cover PCTY’s short positions. The SI to Paylocity Holding Corporation’s float is 3.68%. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.87. About 334,209 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX

Among 2 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paylocity Holding has $11500 highest and $104 lowest target. $115’s average target is 21.22% above currents $94.87 stock price. Paylocity Holding had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Raymond James. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 124.5 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Paylocity Holding Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 403,776 were reported by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Blackrock owns 2.46 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westover Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.14% or 2,991 shares. Carroll Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 45 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co accumulated 53,800 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Prudential Fin reported 47,221 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh reported 0.05% stake. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 9,355 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 3,090 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Comerica Bank holds 0.01% or 14,541 shares. Granite Prns Ltd Com accumulated 34,423 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company has market cap of $96.60 million. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 3.97 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold SandRidge Permian Trust shares while 8 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.30 million shares or 0.50% less from 1.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 77,196 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors owns 10,378 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) invested 0% in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER). Bankshares Of America De reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 0% or 3,350 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) for 173,300 shares. M Holding Secs holds 0.01% or 18,200 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 19,160 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 10,049 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 19,084 shares. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0% invested in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) for 17,665 shares. Arrowstreet Cap L P invested in 13,780 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 120,277 shares.