SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Comparison side by side

Both SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust 2 0.00 39.38M 0.46 4.12 Callon Petroleum Company 4 0.27 203.46M 0.97 5.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Callon Petroleum Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. SandRidge Permian Trust has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has SandRidge Permian Trust and Callon Petroleum Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 2,397,710,667.32% 20.8% 20.8% Callon Petroleum Company 4,641,390,637.83% 9.3% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

SandRidge Permian Trust has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

SandRidge Permian Trust and Callon Petroleum Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Callon Petroleum Company has an average target price of $7.56, with potential upside of 92.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Callon Petroleum Company are owned by institutional investors. About 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Callon Petroleum Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06% Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19%

For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust had bullish trend while Callon Petroleum Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company beats SandRidge Permian Trust on 12 of the 14 factors.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.