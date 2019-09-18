SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.56 N/A 0.46 4.12 Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.34 N/A 0.18 55.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SandRidge Permian Trust and Berry Petroleum Corporation. Berry Petroleum Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SandRidge Permian Trust. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SandRidge Permian Trust is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has SandRidge Permian Trust and Berry Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06% Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12%

For the past year SandRidge Permian Trust has weaker performance than Berry Petroleum Corporation

Summary

Berry Petroleum Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors SandRidge Permian Trust.