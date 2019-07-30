SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.38 N/A 0.21 4.43 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 1 0.04 N/A 0.40 1.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Ultra Petroleum Corp. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Petroleum Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 23.4% 23.4% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.8% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares and 81.3% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares. About 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Ultra Petroleum Corp. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.44% -8.76% -8.76% -17.72% -13.88% 8.41% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 15.02% -12.7% -32.06% -68.63% -73.82% -36.44%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had bullish trend while Ultra Petroleum Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II beats Ultra Petroleum Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.