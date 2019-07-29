Sandridge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) to pay $0.03 on Aug 23, 2019; 1 Analysts Are Bullish ManTech International (MANT) Last Week

Sandridge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) is expected to pay $0.03 on Aug 23, 2019. (NYSE:SDR) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Sandridge Mississippian Trust II’s current price of $0.61 translates into 4.56% yield. Sandridge Mississippian Trust II’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.0058 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6142. About 122,504 shares traded. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) has declined 13.88% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SDR News: 26/04/2018 – SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 – SandRidge Says It’s in Play After Rejecting Midstates’ Offer; 09/03/2018 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 04/04/2018 – Icahn Nominating Sandridge Board Slate to Seek Strategic Options; 26/04/2018 – SandRidge Mississippian Trust Il Announces Quarterly Distribution; 29/05/2018 – SandRidge Presentation dated May 25, 2018; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge Rejects Midstates’ Unsolicited Takeover Offer; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Nominates Directors to Replace Entire SandRidge Board; 11/05/2018 – Icahn Files SandRidge Nominees, SunEdison’s Legacy: Energy Wrap; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge rebuffs Midstates’ offer, launches strategic review

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $30.54 million. The Company’s properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber, Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. It has a 3.2 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the company's properties consisted of royalty interests in initial wells and 173 additional wells.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.64, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares while 3 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 337,429 shares or 19.06% more from 283,421 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Company has 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,342 were reported by Plancorp Ltd Llc. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 2,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 36,021 shares. Us Comml Bank De owns 4,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1,400 shares. 1,000 were reported by Citigroup. Creative Planning reported 10,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company has 0% invested in SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) for 18,009 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability holds 10,177 shares. 25,033 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associates. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 13,856 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ManTech International Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 59,343 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management owns 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 50,326 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication has invested 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Voloridge Management Limited Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 6,015 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 150,334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp accumulated 367 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). 6,147 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 95,744 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 3,910 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 8,059 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 34,531 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 11,141 shares. Rk Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 70,000 shares.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 32.8 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.