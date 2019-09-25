SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) Forms $0.52 Double Bottom; Harmonic (HLIT) Has 1.78 Sentiment

Harmonic Inc (HLIT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 71 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 40 cut down and sold stakes in Harmonic Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 77.34 million shares, up from 75.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Harmonic Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 31 Increased: 43 New Position: 28.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) formed double bottom with $0.50 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.52 share price. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) has $25.74M valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.0093 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5177. About 33,657 shares traded. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) has declined 54.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SDR News: 09/03/2018 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 09/03/2018 – SandRidge Mississippian Trust Il Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 29/05/2018 – SandRidge Presentation dated May 25, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SandRidge Mississippian Trust Il Announces Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Nominates Directors to Replace Entire SandRidge Board; 26/04/2018 – SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Announces Quarterly Distribution; 11/05/2018 – Icahn Files SandRidge Nominees, SunEdison’s Legacy: Energy Wrap; 20/03/2018 – SandRidge Says It’s in Play After Rejecting Midstates’ Offer; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge rebuffs Midstates’ offer, launches strategic review; 19/03/2018 – SandRidge Rejects Midstates’ Unsolicited Takeover Offer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.31, from 2.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 389,598 shares or 15.46% more from 337,429 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Llc holds 10,177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research (Trc) owns 497 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 25,883 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has invested 0% in SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR). California Public Employees Retirement holds 129,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) for 2,525 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 3,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Com owns 16,574 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 19,480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd invested in 0% or 16,342 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR). Moreover, Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0% invested in SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) for 99,594 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0% or 30,100 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR).

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $585.60 million. The Company’s products enable clients to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Video and Cable Edge.

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 1,000.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. HLIT’s profit will be $16.14M for 9.07 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -357.14% EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. for 2.54 million shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 1.05 million shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.46% invested in the company for 253,728 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.77% in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 140,800 shares.

