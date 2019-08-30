SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Contrasting side by side

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.26 N/A 0.19 3.20 Viper Energy Partners LP 31 13.71 N/A 2.00 16.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Viper Energy Partners LP. Viper Energy Partners LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is presently more affordable than Viper Energy Partners LP, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3% Viper Energy Partners LP 0.00% 23.3% 8.6%

Risk & Volatility

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Viper Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy Partners LP 0 0 8 3.00

Meanwhile, Viper Energy Partners LP’s average price target is $41.75, while its potential upside is 44.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.9% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares are held by institutional investors while 89.4% of Viper Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65% Viper Energy Partners LP 8.36% 4.44% 1.48% 4.13% -0.43% 23.89%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has -27.65% weaker performance while Viper Energy Partners LP has 23.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners LP beats on 11 of the 11 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Viper Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.