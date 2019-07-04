SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) Comparing side by side

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.35 N/A 0.21 4.43 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 1 0.04 N/A 0.40 1.22

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is currently more expensive than Ultra Petroleum Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 23.4% 23.4% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.8% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares and 81.3% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.44% -8.76% -8.76% -17.72% -13.88% 8.41% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 15.02% -12.7% -32.06% -68.63% -73.82% -36.44%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had bullish trend while Ultra Petroleum Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II beats Ultra Petroleum Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.