SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Comparing side by side

Both SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.12 N/A 0.19 3.20 SM Energy Company 14 0.72 N/A 0.09 107.20

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SM Energy Company appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and SM Energy Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SM Energy Company is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and SM Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 SM Energy Company 1 3 2 2.33

Meanwhile, SM Energy Company’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 52.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.9% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of SM Energy Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are SM Energy Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II was less bearish than SM Energy Company.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.