SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.16 N/A 0.19 3.20 PDC Energy Inc. 35 1.44 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and PDC Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3% PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3%

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PDC Energy Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and PDC Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively PDC Energy Inc. has a consensus target price of $49.25, with potential upside of 62.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and PDC Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of PDC Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65% PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. has weaker performance than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II beats PDC Energy Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.