SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.28 N/A 0.19 3.20 NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and NextDecade Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3% NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6%

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NextDecade Corporation’s 116.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.16 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and NextDecade Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.9% and 85.7% respectively. 9.67% are SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of NextDecade Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65% NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II was more bearish than NextDecade Corporation.

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II beats on 5 of the 7 factors NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.