SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has 0.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has 9.67% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust II
|0.00%
|22.30%
|22.30%
|Industry Average
|17.57%
|24.42%
|25.38%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust II
|N/A
|1
|3.20
|Industry Average
|347.76M
|1.98B
|15.47
SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust II
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.27
|2.00
|2.91
|2.68
The potential upside of the rivals is 87.02%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust II
|-3.98%
|-1.93%
|-34.05%
|-39.72%
|-54.44%
|-27.65%
|Industry Average
|3.67%
|6.31%
|7.73%
|16.66%
|45.55%
|25.63%
For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had bearish trend while SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s rivals had bullish trend.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.13 shows that SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s rivals have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
SandRidge Mississippian Trust II does not pay a dividend.
Summary
SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.
