SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has 0.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has 9.67% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.30% 22.30% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II N/A 1 3.20 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

The potential upside of the rivals is 87.02%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had bearish trend while SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.13 shows that SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s rivals have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.