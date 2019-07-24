SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Comparing side by side

Since SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.43 N/A 0.21 4.43 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.69 N/A 0.28 15.04

In table 1 we can see SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 23.4% 23.4% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average target price and a 59.31% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 0%. 9.67% are SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.44% -8.76% -8.76% -17.72% -13.88% 8.41% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -2.29% -14.77% 20.96% -49.32% -70.69% -0.47%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had bullish trend while Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.