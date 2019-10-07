SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Contrasting side by side

Both SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 0.00 31.05M 0.19 3.20 ConocoPhillips 56 3.10 1.11B 6.18 9.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and ConocoPhillips. ConocoPhillips appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is trading at a lower P/E ratio than ConocoPhillips, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and ConocoPhillips’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 5,812,429,801.57% 22.3% 22.3% ConocoPhillips 1,998,199,819.98% 22.5% 10.3%

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and ConocoPhillips’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00 ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively ConocoPhillips has an average price target of $80, with potential upside of 49.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and ConocoPhillips has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.9% and 74.5%. 9.67% are SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, ConocoPhillips has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65% ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II was more bearish than ConocoPhillips.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats on 12 of the 14 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.