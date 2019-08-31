SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.27 N/A 0.19 3.20 CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.80 N/A 0.84 9.81

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and CNX Resources Corporation. CNX Resources Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than CNX Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.13. From a competition point of view, CNX Resources Corporation has a 0.65 beta which is 35.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and CNX Resources Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.9% and 0%. Insiders held 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are CNX Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65% CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s stock price has smaller decline than CNX Resources Corporation.

Summary

CNX Resources Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.