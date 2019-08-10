SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) Comparison side by side

Both SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.07 N/A 0.19 3.20 Chaparral Energy Inc. 5 0.37 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Chaparral Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Chaparral Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.9% and 0%. About 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II was less bearish than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II beats Chaparral Energy Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.