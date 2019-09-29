SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Both SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 0.00 20.47M 0.19 3.43 Parsley Energy Inc. 17 0.33 268.17M 0.95 17.46

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Parsley Energy Inc. Parsley Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 3,747,025,443.90% 18.9% 18.9% Parsley Energy Inc. 1,537,672,018.35% 4.8% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.97 shows that SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Parsley Energy Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.48 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Parsley Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Parsley Energy Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 49.82% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Parsley Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 96.8%. 26.89% are SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I had bearish trend while Parsley Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I on 11 of the 14 factors.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.