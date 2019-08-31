SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

We will be comparing the differences between SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|1
|2.12
|N/A
|0.19
|3.43
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|2
|11.88
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and New Concept Energy Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|0.00%
|18.9%
|18.9%
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.5%
|-3.8%
Volatility and Risk
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Concept Energy Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.82 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and New Concept Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 2.6%. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share owned by insiders are 26.89%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|-1.95%
|0.84%
|-34.26%
|-34.85%
|-56.02%
|-20.29%
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|2.77%
|-6.53%
|-15.92%
|0.05%
|-31.89%
|25.52%
For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I had bearish trend while New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend.
