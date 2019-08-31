SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

We will be comparing the differences between SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.12 N/A 0.19 3.43 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 11.88 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and New Concept Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9% New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8%

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Concept Energy Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.82 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and New Concept Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 2.6%. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share owned by insiders are 26.89%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I had bearish trend while New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend.