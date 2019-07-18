SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.22 N/A 0.18 5.05 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.19 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.3% 18.3% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.22 beta indicates that SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.87 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 13.9%. About 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -7.92% -7.92% -3.14% -12.26% -4.81% 16.25% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has 16.25% stronger performance while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has -15.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust I beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.