SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.12 N/A 0.19 3.43 Isramco Inc. 118 4.00 N/A 6.23 19.30

Table 1 highlights SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Isramco Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Isramco Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Isramco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9% Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1%

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Isramco Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.35 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares and 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares. About 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Isramco Inc. has 58.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I had bearish trend while Isramco Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Isramco Inc. beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.