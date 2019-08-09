SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 1.97 N/A 0.19 3.43 Genie Energy Ltd. 9 0.75 N/A 0.78 14.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Genie Energy Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Genie Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9% Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 27.1% 15.2%

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Genie Energy Ltd.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.6% of Genie Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust I had bearish trend while Genie Energy Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Genie Energy Ltd. beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.