SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (SDT)’s Financial Results Comparing With EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 1.96 N/A 0.19 3.43 EQT Corporation 18 0.56 N/A -3.28 0.00

Demonstrates SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and EQT Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and EQT Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9% EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.97 beta indicates that SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. EQT Corporation on the other hand, has 0.56 beta which makes it 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and EQT Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00 EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively the average price target of EQT Corporation is $16.5, which is potential 60.82% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.1% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I shares and 98.6% of EQT Corporation shares. 26.89% are SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, EQT Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29% EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01%

For the past year EQT Corporation has weaker performance than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I beats EQT Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.